Adele Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Rich Paul

Looks like Adele and her boo Rich Paul are finally heading down the aisle -- 'cause if the latest buzz is anything to go by, the engagement bells are ringing!

The singer's sports agent BF, Rich Paul, finally popped the question last Thursday after months of keeping us all guessing, The Sun reports ... adding she said yes to a jaw-dropping four-carat diamond ring, which appeared to be on her hand during an outing last week.

Word on the street is that Rich planned the whole proposal in Adele’s hometown of Tottenham, London. Everything went off without a hitch, and the happy couple celebrated by FaceTiming friends and family to share the big news.

Adele and Rich hit up hotspot Chiltern Firehouse to pop some champagne the day after the proposal ... and their pals are hoping to throw them an epic bash at the end of the year.

As we’ve reported ... engagement talk has followed the pair since last November when Adele flashed a huge rock on her finger during a courtside appearance with Rich.

Adele then added fuel to the fire by calling herself RP's wife and even mentioned wanting a baby girl with him during her Vegas show in May.