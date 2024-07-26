Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Adele Reportedly Engaged to Boyfriend Rich Paul

ADELE He Put a Ring on It!!!

Getty/Backgrid Composite

Looks like Adele and her boo Rich Paul are finally heading down the aisle -- 'cause if the latest buzz is anything to go by, the engagement bells are ringing!

The singer's sports agent BF, Rich Paul, finally popped the question last Thursday after months of keeping us all guessing, The Sun reports ... adding she said yes to a jaw-dropping four-carat diamond ring, which appeared to be on her hand during an outing last week.

Adele and husband Rich Paul hold hands
Backgrid

Word on the street is that Rich planned the whole proposal in Adele’s hometown of Tottenham, London. Everything went off without a hitch, and the happy couple celebrated by FaceTiming friends and family to share the big news.

Adele and husband Rich Paul hold hands
Backgrid

Adele and Rich hit up hotspot Chiltern Firehouse to pop some champagne the day after the proposal ... and their pals are hoping to throw them an epic bash at the end of the year.

Adele Court Side
Launch Gallery
adele court side Launch Gallery
Getty

As we’ve reported ... engagement talk has followed the pair since last November when Adele flashed a huge rock on her finger during a courtside appearance with Rich.

Adele then added fuel to the fire by calling herself RP's wife and even mentioned wanting a baby girl with him during her Vegas show in May.

ADELE RICH PAUL
Getty

But, looks like they’re finally moving on to the next step -- and who knows, maybe Adele will drop a wedding album soon?!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later