Adele Flashes Ring at Lakers Game, Another Clue She's Married to Rich Paul

Adele is engaging in matrimonial shenanigans ... flashing an ENORMOUS rock Wednesday night at the Lakers/Mavericks game.

Adele and Rich Paul were sitting courtside, of course, at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, as she clearly leaned into rumors she and Rich are already hitched.

There have been rumors for sure ... as you probably know she's been referring to herself as RP's wife during her residence in Vegas. Once she said she wasn't "the greatest wife when it comes to football."

And just this week there were folks at the Alan Carr comedy show in L.A. who say Adele was there and confirmed the rumored nuptials.

We haven't been able to confirm, but the rock is pretty solid evidence, don't you think?

As you know ... Adele bought a massive estate from Sylvester Stalone for $58 mil and she and Rich have gutted it, so it seems they're putting down stakes.