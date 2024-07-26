LeBron James, Coco Gauff Hoist American Flag on Team USA Boat At Olympics

LeBron James and Coco Gauff didn't let rain ruin their big moment at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony ... the two raised the American flag high and proud on the Team USA boat -- with big smiles on their faces!!

The tennis superstar and future basketball Hall of Famer were selected to be the flag bearers earlier this week ... and when it came time to shine on the Seine River on Friday -- they didn't disappoint.

The pair rocked white Ralph Lauren Olympic fits -- and despite sleeting rain -- they grabbed the Star-Spangled Banner and led the way for all of the Americans who will compete in the upcoming Games.

James was interviewed by NBC while out on the water ... and he said his role as flagbearer was a huge honor.

"For myself and Coco," James said, "for us to represent our country, us being black kids as well, representing our culture, representing where we came from -- it gives everybody so much hope where we come from."

"That's all we can ask for. We take it with the utmost responsibility and honor."

This is, of course, the fourth time James will participate in the Olympics (he's already got two gold medals) but it's Gauff's first ... and she, too, said she was thrilled to be the one responsible for carrying the flag at the Opening Ceremony.

"It means a lot to me to be here to represent Team USA and to be with the G.O.A.T. here, Mr. LeBron James," the 20-year-old said. "It means a lot."