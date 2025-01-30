Angel Reese Partners With McDonald's for Signature Meal, Over 1,200 Calories!

Angel Reese just became the first female athlete to ever get her own signature meal with McDonald's ... but it might not be her go-to on gamedays -- 'cause it's a health nut's nightmare.

The Golden Arches dropped the details of the limited-time combo on Thursday ... saying the Chicago Sky star's menu item will be called, "The Angel Reese Special."

It comes with a medium Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink, fries and a quarter pounder with "unapologetically bold and smoky BBQ sauce," crispy bacon and cheese.

It sounds absolutely delicious, but consumers might wanna take a glance at the nutritional information.

According to the McDonald's site, the meal has 1,230 calories, 82 grams of sugar, 50 grams of fat, 160 grams of carbs, 115mg of cholesterol and 1,790 mg of sodium.

All that being said, folks looking to indulge in Reese's meal might wanna hit the gym beforehand.

Regardless, it's still a big moment for Reese ... who said, "It's really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy."

"I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."

Reese now joins fellow celebs like Travis Scott, BTS, Cardi B and Offset and Saweetie as big names who have recently gotten a collab ... and Michael Jordan did it way back in the day.