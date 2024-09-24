Angel Reese Sings With Usher At Concert

Play video content

Angel Reese's WNBA season might be over due to a wrist injury -- but she's still making highlights ... check out a clip from Usher's concert Sunday night, she briefly stole the show!

The Chicago Sky star hit up the Intuit Dome for one of Usher's big Los Angeles shows ... and at one point, the R&B legend cruised over to her table and began serenading her.

You can see Usher -- rocking a fur coat with no shirt -- stood in front of the hooper ... and belted out, "There Goes My Baby."

Reese was all smiles -- and when Usher turned the mic her way, she showed off her pipes.

The 22-year-old sang several parts of the hit song, and the crowd loved it.

But, she wasn't the biggest fan of her work, humbly writing on her Instagram page, "Look at my struggling to sing."

It was all part of an epic weekend for Reese -- who was also spotted out at the Rams game and Jordyn Woods' big birthday bash earlier Sunday.