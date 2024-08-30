Caitlin Clark Vs. Angel Reese Rematch Ticket Prices Soar

If you wanna watch Caitlin Clark take on Angel Reese in-person later Friday ... ya better have some deep pockets -- 'cause TMZ Sports has learned tickets prices for the big contest are SOARING.

A rep for Gametime -- an app that helps fans find last-minute tix -- tells us that as of Thursday afternoon, the average price to get into Wintrust Arena for the Indiana vs. Chicago tilt was $1,045!!!

To get a premium seat, the official says it could run you all the way up $2,013!!

Fortunately for WNBA fans, there are a few chairs in the building that won't hit the wallet that hard ... as, according to Gametime, some nosebleeds are available for $124 apiece.

For comparison, there are three other games going on in the W on Friday -- and the cheapest seats for those tilts are going for only around $15 a pop.

But, the price tag -- while sky-high -- might actually be worth it ... considering all the hype around Clark and Reese. The two are widely regarded as the WNBA's best-ever rookies ... and in their first three matchups, there was no shortage of action on the court.