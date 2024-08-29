Caitlin Clark Meets Simone Biles After Record-Breaking Game

Play video content X/@IndianaFever

Caitlin Clark had a pretty good night Wednesday -- she broke yet another WNBA record, logged a big victory ... and got to meet Simone Biles!!

It all happened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana ... as Clark and the Fever were taking on the Connecticut Sun in a huge matchup.

Biles pulled up to watch the contest with Gabby Thomas -- and the two Olympic superstars were treated to quite the show from Clark.

The 22-year-old scored 19 points in an 84-80 win, and she poured in five rebounds and five assists as well. With her three 3-pointers on the night, she also set the mark for most three-balls in a season by a rookie.

Afterward, Clark got to spend some time with Biles -- giving her a big hug. Later, the two -- plus Thomas -- posed for a pic ... and check it out, Clark was all smiles!!

Biles, of course, received the VIP treatment at the game after revealing it was her first-ever WNBA experience. She had some suite seats and was shown on the Jumbotron. It appeared she was given a little Indiana Fever plushie too!

Following the meet-and-greet with Clark, the rest of the Fever squad got to say their hellos to Biles ... and they absolutely fangirled out. One by one, each posed for a photo, looking as giddy as ever.

"They were so excited!" Biles said after the meetups. "Oh, my God! It's, like, usually the boys will just pass me, like, 'Yo.' But they were so excited! That was so cool."