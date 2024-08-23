Caitlin Clark Gets Diamond '22' Chain

Play video content Instagram/@shopgld

Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of a sick alley-oop from Erica Wheeler ... 'cause the WNBA star rookie just got an iced-out diamond chain from her teammate's jeweler -- and it's dope!!

A while ago, Wheeler -- who signed a multiyear deal with the Fever in 2023 -- shared a video on social media showing off a diamond-filled chain and pendant featuring her jersey number.

Clark -- who was right beside her -- said she wanted one, too. So, Wheeler made a call to her jeweler, the GLD Shop, to hook her friend up ... and they delivered!!

The GLD Shop revealed Clark's custom No. 22 pendant on Friday ... which is decked-out in 1,000 handset VVS diamonds.

CC was clearly thrilled with the results ... 'cause when she was rocking the new ice on Friday, she was smiling ear-to-ear.

The 22-year-old has every right to treat herself -- Clark is helping the Fever rise up the Eastern Conference standings, averaging 17.8 points per game. She also recently made history with the most assists in a single WNBA game.