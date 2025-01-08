Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Angel Reese & Gabby Thomas Land Vogue Magazine Cover

Norman Jean Roy/Vogue

Angel Reese and Gabby Thomas graced the cover of VOGUE -- the iconic fashion magazine -- and they look stunning!

The mag provided a preview of the new covers featuring the WNBA and Olympic track stars on social media, branded "When Sports Met Fashion."

Reese slayed in a burgundy Versace dress ... while Thomas rocked a Sportmax top and Tory Burch shoes.

Norman Jean Roy

"It's always been both: basketball and fashion," Reese said.

The Chicago Sky forward said her love for fashion started when she was a kid and used to go through her mother's closet, putting outfits together. It continued when "America's Next Top Model" with Tyra Banks came out ... as the 6'3" athlete practiced her catwalk.

Getty

Thomas got into fashion a bit later ... after winning three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was seen at fashion shows, and even did some modeling.

"I’ve been so in athlete-world, I feel like I’m just starting to get a sense of what I like," Thomas said.

Getty

"Since then I’ve been doing more ‘pretty’ looks. And more polished. Same with the hair and makeup, I’m growing with that too."

Congrats on the covers!!!

