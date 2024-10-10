Angel Reese Stuns In Booty Shorts At 'Wild 'N Out' Taping

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Wild 'n Out" had no shortage of star power at Wednesday's taping -- Rick Ross, Waka Flocka, and G Herbo were all on the show -- but the MVP of the night was Angel Reese ... who got everyone's blood pumping with her stunning fit!

Nick Cannon's "Wild 'n Out" tour pulled up in Chicago this week ... where the rap stars and the Chi-town hooper joined the cast for a taping.

Fans cheered when the Chicago Sky forward -- aka "Chi Barbie" -- walked on stage ... especially after the packed crowd got a glimpse of her itty-bitty outfit!

The 22-year-old star rocked chestnut-colored boots with a blue two-piece fit ... and the shorts barely covered her booty.

Reese didn't just show face (and some cheek) ... she also got on the mic and battled Cannon.

This fire outfit comes just days after Reese shared Instagram photos showing her wearing leopard print see-through pants. In fact, the fit was so hot even Latto noticed.

"Dam ma," Latto said in the comments, "do fries come w that shake."

It's not the first time Reese has turned heads ... remember when she pulled up to a game with former teammate Kysre Gondrezick and Celtics star Jaylen Brown?