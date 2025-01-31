Angel Reese Pays Off Mom's Mortgage, Happy Birthday!!!

Play video content Unapologetically Angel

There are happy birthdays and HAPPY BIRTHDAYS ... and Angel Reese's mom had the latter, thanks to her WNBA star daughter who paid off her house!

The Chicago Sky forward had her mom, Angel, on her Unapologetically Angel podcast on Thursday, and during their mom-to-daughter chat, Reese presented her with a birthday cake.

Then the 22-year-old revealed the real gift.

"You said that if your mortgage was paid off, you would retire," Reese said.

"So your mortgage today has been paid. You ain't gotta worry about your mortgage no more!"

Reese's mom was so shocked that she nearly dropped her cake ... turns out, she thought a Four Seasons gift card Angel gave her earlier was the big surprise.

But, Angel obviously had something much bigger up her sleeve, and it was a super sweet moment ... that even brought her mom to tears.

"That was my biggest goal in life was to retire you," Reese said.

"You a hardworking woman. You don't need me for no money. That's what I can always say, you ain't never need me for no money and I love that about you."

Reese has always credited her mom for being her support system and for teaching her the game of basketball. FYI, Angel's mom played college and professional hoops.