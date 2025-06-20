Kevin Durant Calls BS On DeMarcus Cousins, Claims Suns Didn't Fight

Kevin Durant says DeMarcus Cousins is lying through his teeth -- adamantly denying the Phoenix Suns were throwing hands in the locker room this season ... right after the ex-NBA center made the shocking claim.

Boogie -- who made headlines for, ironically, fighting with fans in Puerto Rico earlier this month -- went on FanDuel TV to talk about the Suns' tumultuous 2024-25 campaign ... and said he was told the team vibes got so bad, players were fistfighting in the locker room.

. @boogiecousins says the Suns had fistfights in the locker room this season 👀😬



"There was a lot of things that haven't been reported...for (Kevin Durant) to be the blame of 'negative' seasons they've had is completely unfair."@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/8rJbgzqBrw — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 20, 2025 @RunItBackFDTV

Boogie was actually defending his former Warriors teammate in his appearance ... saying he wasn't at fault for the Suns' issues -- it was more so due to the fact the execs threw a bunch of scorers together and said, "go win a championship."

"There was a lot of things that happened that haven't been reported. I don't want to be the guy to report it, but I've definitely heard of some of the negative things in the locker room. There was a couple of fistfights. There was a lot going on that obviously carries over to the court."

When asked to clarify, Cousins said the brawls "absolutely" happened.

Durant got wind of Cousins' words ... and hopped on X to shut all the chatter down.

"I have to contest this 94 footer," Durant said on Friday. "This some bulls*** to throw on us. Yea yea yea we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER."