Offset Claims L.A. Weed Shop Guard Provoked Fight Last Year

Offset claims the security guard suing him for assault provoked the fight that went down at a L.A. weed shop ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the Migos member denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by a security guard named Jim Sanchez.

Offset claims he's not responsible for any alleged damages and is asking for the entire lawsuit to be tossed.

Jim sued Offset over an alleged incident that took place at MedMen LAX, a weed dispensary in March 2025. The guard said the rapper showed up at the dispensary and became “hostile” and “verbally confrontational” after being asked to show ID.

In the suit, Jim claimed Offset struck him in the face, and others in his group also attacked him. He claimed he was hospitalized and continues to suffer from headaches and neck pain. He's seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Offset's rep previously accused the guard of causing the fight and claimed the man spat on the rapper.