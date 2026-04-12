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Offset Performs for First Time After Shooting

Offset Back On His Feet After Shooting .. Hits Stage Days Later

By TMZ Staff
Published
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BACK ON STAGE!!!
Instagram/@offsetyrn

Offset is back on stage just days after being shot and he's doing it from a wheelchair ... at least most of the time.

The rapper made his first performance Saturday since the shooting, rolling out in a wheelchair for a club appearance and proving he’s not slowing down despite the injury.

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TMZ.com

But he wasn't staying seated the whole time ... Offset actually got up out of the wheelchair at one point to perform, pushing through the pain as the crowd went wild.

He kept the energy high throughout, hyping fans and running through tracks after the scary incident that left him hospitalized.

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After the show, Offset posted videos from the performance on social media, captioning them "REAL LOVE" -- clearly feeling the crowd's support.

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Getty

We broke the story ... Offset was shot last week in the valet area of a Florida casino and rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight involving rapper Lil Tjay, though authorities claim it was someone in Tjay's crew who pulled the trigger, not Tjay himself.

Lil TJay Mug Shot Broward County Sheriffs Office
Broward County Sheriff's Office

Tjay was arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, later released and he didn't hold back, calling Offset a "rat" when speaking to media.

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