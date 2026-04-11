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Offset Arrest Warrant Called Off Weeks Before Florida Casino Shooting

Offset Arrest Warrant Recalled ... Weeks Before Florida Casino Shooting

By TMZ Staff
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Rapper Offset had a warrant for his arrest recalled mere weeks before he was shot outside a Florida casino ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, an L.A. County Superior Court judge recalled a warrant issued for Offset -- legal name Kiari Cephus -- on February 26.

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The warrant had been issued in late January after Offset failed to appear at an arraignment ... the bond was set at $20,000. Offset showed up in court weeks later with a lawyer and pleaded not guilty to the battery charge.

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The Migos member was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple battery in December 2025 over an alleged incident from the previous March at a weed dispensary in Los Angeles.

As TMZ first reported, Offset was shot on Monday this week outside the Hard Rock in Florida. He has since been released from the hospital.

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