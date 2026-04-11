Offset Arrest Warrant Called Off Weeks Before Florida Casino Shooting

Rapper Offset had a warrant for his arrest recalled mere weeks before he was shot outside a Florida casino ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, an L.A. County Superior Court judge recalled a warrant issued for Offset -- legal name Kiari Cephus -- on February 26.

The warrant had been issued in late January after Offset failed to appear at an arraignment ... the bond was set at $20,000. Offset showed up in court weeks later with a lawyer and pleaded not guilty to the battery charge.

The Migos member was charged with a misdemeanor count of simple battery in December 2025 over an alleged incident from the previous March at a weed dispensary in Los Angeles.