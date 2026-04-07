Rapper Lil Tjay Calls Offset a 'Rat' as He's Released From Jail, on Video

Lil Tjay's back on the streets after being arrested for his alleged role in a fight that happened right before Offset was shot in Florida last night.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office bid the rapper farewell Tuesday afternoon ... and he walked out of the jail to find a ton of media waiting for him -- which gave him the perfect platform to call out the Migos rapper.

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Lil Tjay called Offset a "rat n****" ... while simultaneously denying he shot Offset. He's really heated in the clip -- walking with purpose out of the jail.

As you know ... Lil Tjay was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. He posed for a mug shot -- in which he's got a grin on his face -- and his bond was set at $500.

According to the Seminole Police Department, Lil Tjay was involved in a fight prior to Offset being shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Offset was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries ... and we shared video of him puffing on a cigarette while outside the hospital Tuesday morning, just hours after the shooting.