Ric Flair Sends Emotional Message to Offset After Shooting

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is sending love and support to Offset after the rapper was shot in Florida on Monday ... sharing words of encouragement to his friend.

We broke the story that Offset -- real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus-- suffered a gunshot wound near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. We obtained photos of the ambulance at the location after Offset was shot.

Flair was shocked by the news ... and went straight to social media to deliver his thoughts and prayers for his friend.

"Prayers For Offset!" Flair said.

"Stay Strong! Thank You So Much For All You Have Done For My Career!"

If you didn't know, Flair and Offset have a close friendship -- the former Migos rapper even named a track after him, "Ric Flair Drip," which made top 10 on the U.S. R&B/Hip Hop Billboard charts and was certified platinum six times by the RIAA.

Flair was also featured in the music video for the song ... rocking chains, dancing with Offset and Metro Boomin, and hanging with the ladies. They performed the song together in a mock wrestling ring on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

They also made a joint appearance on WWE SmackDown in 2019. Offset also copped a $70K Ric Flair chain as a birthday gift.

Thankfully, Offset is doing "fine," according to his rep ... and is in stable condition, but "being closely monitored."