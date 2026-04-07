Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection With Offset Shooting

Lil Tjay got himself jammed up in the Offset shooting ... The rapper was arrested and booked for participating in a fight, TMZ has learned.

Tjay was arrested Monday evening by police in Florida and later booked into the Broward County Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The 24-year-old also posed for a mugshot while being held on a $500 bond.

According to the Seminole Police Department ... Tjay was involved in a fight prior to Offset getting shot. Cops say a second person was detained at the scene, but has not been charged.

As TMZ first reported ... Offset was shot Monday night near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, the hip hop star's spokesperson confirmed.

The rep also told us Offset was receiving medical care at a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The spokesperson added that Offset was "fine," but was being monitored closely.

In addition, the Seminole PD issued a statement, saying they're aware of an incident that occurred at the hotel's valet area, where one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.