Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection With Offset Shooting
Offset Shooting Lil Tjay Arrested For Disorderly Conduct ... Poses For Mugshot
Lil Tjay got himself jammed up in the Offset shooting ... The rapper was arrested and booked for participating in a fight, TMZ has learned.
Tjay was arrested Monday evening by police in Florida and later booked into the Broward County Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The 24-year-old also posed for a mugshot while being held on a $500 bond.
According to the Seminole Police Department ... Tjay was involved in a fight prior to Offset getting shot. Cops say a second person was detained at the scene, but has not been charged.
As TMZ first reported ... Offset was shot Monday night near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, the hip hop star's spokesperson confirmed.
The rep also told us Offset was receiving medical care at a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The spokesperson added that Offset was "fine," but was being monitored closely.
In addition, the Seminole PD issued a statement, saying they're aware of an incident that occurred at the hotel's valet area, where one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.
Police also said two people have been detained during the ongoing investigation, as hotel operations returned to normal with no threat to the public.