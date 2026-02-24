Offset Gets Physical On WWE 'RAW,' Throws Grayson Waller Over Table

Offset didn't just hit up "Monday Night Raw" in Atlanta to catch some WWE action ... he was IN on the action -- 'cause the Grammy-nominated rapper found himself in the middle of a match!!

The Georgia native ended up backstage at State Farm Arena alongside rising star Je'von Evans, who was challenged to a showdown by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Kofi Kingston.

Don't mess with Offset, @GraysonWWE!@WWEJeVonEvans with a BOUNCY win! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IYkW7Zg7UH @WWE

Offset and Evans made their way ringside, where he eventually found himself face-to-face with Kingston's counterparts ... Grayson Waller and Xavier Woods. Offset then threw Waller over the table, distracting Kingston long enough to help Evans pick up the win.

He wasn't the only A-lister involved in the WWE festivities Monday night ... as Daytona 500 and AutoTrader 400 winner Tyler Reddick was in attendance for the show -- and he pulled up in style.

The 30-year-old arrived in his Michael Jordan NASCAR vehicle, doing donuts in the parking lot outside the arena. CM Punk hitched a ride with the driver, and he seemed to be loving every second of it.

The WINNER of the Daytona 500 @tyler_reddick arrives in style with the WrestleMania Title! 😤



AND is joined by World Heavyweight Champion @CMPunk! @ChumbaCasino | @23xiracing pic.twitter.com/vEuD2J2eoM @WWE

The night concluded with WWE honoring AJ Styles for his legendary in-ring career ... while also announcing he will be a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.