WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez Challenges Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion

Play video content TMZ's Inside the Ring

WrestleMania is right around the corner … and WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez just threw down a challenge that could seriously shake up the women’s division — putting Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion on notice!!

TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast caught up with the WWE Superstar … where RR told us she and Liv Morgan have long dreamed about stepping into the ring with the rap powerhouses.

“I think Liv and I versus Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would just be iconic,” Rodriguez said with a smile.

It's a scrap Rodriguez and Morgan have had on their brains for the last few years, going back to a 2023 interview where they said the showdown would be their dream wrestling match.

Of course, Cardi is no stranger to WWE. She famously hosted SummerSlam and has openly teased getting physical inside the squared circle. And, according to Raquel, Cardi already has a signature move in mind.

“She’s got a lot of body to work with,” Rodriguez joked. “I feel like she’d definitely use her butt.”

The idea isn’t totally far-fetched either … the promotion has leaned heavily into celebrity crossovers in recent years, with stars like Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and Jelly Roll stepping into the ring and delivering.

And let’s not forget — Bad Bunny’s San Juan Street Fight with Damian Priest in 2023 proved that mainstream artists can absolutely hold their own.

As for whether the rap duo would survive?

Rodriguez isn’t doubting their star power … but she made it clear she and Liv aren’t just any tag team.

“We’re the greatest tag team of all time,” she said confidently. “We’re in the history books.”