Cody Rhodes Says He'd Love To See Bad Bunny Vs. Logan Paul At WrestleMania

WrestleMania is now only just over 60 days away, and while Cody Rhodes isn't paid to be the matchmaker in WWE ... he tells TMZ Sports there's one he would love to see in Sin City come April -- Logan Paul vs. Bad Bunny!!

We caught up with the former Undisputed WWE Champion in New York City, where we asked him whether he hopes BB finds his way back to the WWE in time for WrestleMania 42.

"I hope we get him back," Rhodes said. "He did a wonderful job, but he's on top of the world right now."

Of course, he's talking about how the Puerto Rico native just put together the fourth most-watched Super Bowl halftime show in NFL history, with 128.2 million tuning in to watch the "DtMF" singer.

BTW ... while he did call his show an "all-timer" ... he still has Prince's Super Bowl performance from 2007 as his favorite.

Back to the WWE, Bad Bunny is no stranger to stepping inside the squared circle. His last appearance came in May 2023 -- in his home country of Puerto Rico -- in a San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest.

When asked who could go up against Bad Bunny ... he opted for LP ... who has established himself as a legit WWE Superstar since making his in-ring debut in April 2021.