Bad Bunny Dancer Pulls Back Curtain On Super Bowl Takeover

Bad Bunny used the Super Bowl stage to tell a story about his culture -- and his crew says the message was loud and clear!

TMZ Sports caught up with members of the global superstar’s cast at LAX on Monday after their big halftime performance ... and they say their focus wasn’t just about putting on a show, it was about putting Puerto Rican culture front and center on the world’s biggest stage.

"I was blown away myself," one of his backup dancers, Chris, told us.

"I feel like it’s such a monumental moment culturally. I was born and raised in Puerto Rico and everything they did culturally, I feel like they tapped in perfectly."

He continued, saying the performance perfectly tapped into both the struggle and the beauty of growing up on the island.

And, Bad Bunny didn't just show up and perform ... he was deeply involved in building the show from the ground up. In fact, the dancer says Benito stayed hands-on throughout rehearsals ... constantly weighing in on creative ideas and making sure every detail matched his vision.

"Doing this was beyond me," Chris said. "I was fortunate enough to be a part of this and it’ll be part of history forever. To all those people that wanna do stuff after me, I feel like this was a stamp from time to know that you can do that."

We also caught up with Victor Villa -- owner of Villa’s Tacos in Los Angeles -- who snagged a surprise spotlight during the halftime opener, “Tití Me Preguntó.”

During the performance, Bad Bunny bursts out from the sugar cane fields, grabs a shaved ice from a street vendor … then turns and hands it off to Villa, who was working a taco cart onstage.

"I thank Benito for that, for bringing all the Latinos together and really giving us a platform to not only share our craft but to meet other amazing people who made an amazing show," Villa said.

He added that business is booming since the performance, but Villa's main takeaway was about Benito as a person, describing him as "a man of so much love."