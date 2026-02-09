Logan Paul Pushes Back on Jake Paul After Calling Bad Bunny 'Fake American'

Logan Paul is distancing himself from his brother ... after Jake Paul urged his followers to boycott Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance -- calling the global superstar a "fake American citizen."

In a now-viral tweet, Jake called on his fans to turn off the performance to "show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences" ... adding, "a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that."

Logan was quick to push back on his brother's controversial take ... saying, "I love my brother but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."

https://t.co/yCsuwa79gk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 9, 2026 @LoganPaul

Jake is now doing some damage control ... claiming the word "fake" is being misinterpreted -- clarifying he views Bad Bunny as fake because "of his values and criticism of our great country," not because he's Puerto Rican.

But Jake is still doubling down ... "If you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period."

You'll recall ... Bad Bunny called out ICE when accepting the Grammy award for Best Música Urbana Album a week before the Super Bowl -- going on to say, "We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans."

It’s worth noting ... both Jake and Logan Paul live in Puerto Rico and have been residents there for several years.