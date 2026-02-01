Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bad Bunny Wins Grammy For Album of the Year!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
MAKIN' HISTORY
2026 is Bad Bunny's year ... one week before his Super Bowl Halftime show, the artist just won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards!

Beating out frontrunners like Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter, BB's "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" took home top honors.

The win makes history as it marks the first time a Spanish-language album has ever won the award.

He dedicated the win to Puerto Rico and "to all the people who had to leave their country to follow their dreams."

BB also won Best Música Urbana Album.

Congratulations, Benito!!