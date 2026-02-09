Logan Paul's Bodyguard Shoves Overzealous Fan At Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

Logan Paul caused a scene at the Super Bowl just by existing ... with a bunch of fans rushing up to him as he left the game -- to the point where his bodyguard had to intervene.

TMZ Sports shot the Maverick and his wife, Nina Agdal, exiting Levi's Stadium on Sunday ... and the footage shows a group following closely behind.

In the clip, it looks like Paul is asking the crowd to take it easy ... but the fans were trying their best to capture selfies with the WWE Superstar.

It apparently got a bit too close for comfort ... 'cause as one guy stepped in front of Agdal to get closer to Paul -- and ignored several orders from his guy to get back.

When words didn't work, the guard was left no other choice ... and forced the fan back with a shove.

Despite it all, the fan continued to walk alongside Paul and Agdal ... and took a few steps forward to take more video.

As for Paul's night, he seemingly enjoyed his time in the Bay Area ... before going to social media to distance himself from his brother Jake's comments ripping Bad Bunny.