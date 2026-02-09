Kendall Jenner Watches Ex Bad Bunny Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ex Marks the Spot … Turns Up for Bad Bunny!!!💃🔥

Bad Bunny’s ex Kendall Jenner was front and center at the Super Bowl, cheering on the Puerto Rican superstar during his halftime show like it was all love!

Kendall was posted up right behind sister Kim Kardashian at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday, bopping along and holding hands with bestie Hailey Bieber as BB tore it up onstage.

Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Tyler the Creator, Tim Cook and Lewis Hamilton watching Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/JHXilIxm4z — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) February 9, 2026 @AccessBadBunny

Kendall looked ridiculously hot, rocking a teeny cropped wrap top and jeans -- but if there was any thought Bad Bunny might spot her in the crowd? Not a chance. Dude was locked in, in his bag, and absolutely crushing it.

Worth noting -- BB did seemingly throw a little shade at Kendall over their on-again, off-again 2023/2024 romance last year -- rocking a hat that read, "Stop dating people who don’t get your music."

But if that message was for Kendall? She sure looked like she was getting it ... especially when Bad Bunny brought the house down with surprise appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, closing out with the message, "Together We Are America."