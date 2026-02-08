Kid In Bad Bunny Halftime Show Not 5-Year-Old Detained By ICE

The kid who got a Grammy from Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl Halftime Show was NOT the 5-year-old detained by ICE in Minnesota last month ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Bunny's big set was filled with plenty of cultural references, cameo appearances and dancing ... but folks who anticipated Benito to echo his Grammy night with a direct "ICE out" message never got it.

Hold up. Did Bad Bunny just give a Grammy to Liam Ramos???



I thought this moment was so touching and meaningful, but if it's Liam...that times a million. pic.twitter.com/p7MTwuroGg — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) February 9, 2026 @NadineBabu

One moment -- where Benito bends over and hands a trophy to a kid -- had a ton of people talking online ... as the belief was it was Liam Ramos, who was detained outside his home after walking home from school on Jan. 20.

Our sources tell us ... that's simply not the case, as the kid in question was a child actor Lincoln Fox Ramadan.

There was no political intent behind the gesture -- only to serve as an example for kids to dream as big as performing at the Super Bowl, just like Bad Bunny did on Sunday.

Ramos and his father were held on Jan. 20, 2026 in a Minneapolis suburb ... and they were to transported to a holding facility in Texas. They were released on Feb. 1 after a judge ordered them to be released.