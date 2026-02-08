Meek Mill Defends Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show ‘Everything Ain’t For Everybody!!!’

Play video content TMZSports.com

Meek Mill is shutting down the Bad Bunny halftime show haters ... telling TMZ Sports the global superstar absolutely deserves the Super Bowl spotlight.

The Philly rapper weighed in outside the Fanatics luncheon on Friday as debate continues to swirl over the NFL tapping the Latin music icon for the coveted performance slot … with some critics questioning whether Bad Bunny’s style and Spanish catalog will connect with viewers.

“I think he’s going to do well,” Meek said. “He’s a great artist, one of the legends and I think everybody deserves a shot.”

Meek’s firmly in Bad Bunny’s corner and isn’t buying the criticism ... saying music has never been one-size-fits-all.

“It’s a certain type of music, and we’ve all got a certain type of music,” he explained. “I don’t think everybody listens to Meek Mill.”

In fact, Meek says he’s personally embraced Spanish-language collaborations before … pointing to his work with Anuel AA.

“I’ve got Anuel on my album (Championships), his verse is in all Spanish. I love it,” Meek said.

As for fans arguing the halftime show should cater to broader tastes ... Meek basically says people should stay in their own lanes.

“I think they’re too in-tune -- stay in your world,” he said. “You know what I mean? Stay where you want with whatever you’ve got going on. Everything ain’t for everybody.”

Meek also kept things light during the convo -- when asked who goes hardest at Michael Rubin’s famously star-packed parties, he didn’t hesitate.