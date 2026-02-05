Bad Bunny Dodges Questions On Surprise Guests For Super Bowl Halftime

Play video content NFL

Bad Bunny refused to spill even a single bean ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime Show ... remaining super tight-lipped about whether anyone will join him on stage on Sunday.

Benito held a press conference prior to the biggest performance of his superstar career ... and during the Q&A, he said while he might have joked about it on "Saturday Night Live," folks don't even have to learn Spanish to enjoy his set -- they just gotta dance.

Considering BB was a surprise appearance six years ago during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's gig, Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe asked if he's enlisting anyone for that same role at Levi's Stadium ... and he wasn't budging.

Bunny did reveal some other guests that will be there -- his family and friends will, of course, be in the crowd on Feb. 8.

When asked how he's feeling leading up to his special night, Bunny admitted he has no idea how he's feeling ... as it's been a whirlwind with his album, tour, Grammys and more going on.

He did say he's grateful for the opportunity ... even though this sort of recognition is not the kind of thing he ever expects in his career.

Oh, and need any reminder how big this artist is?? The line to get into the presser was forming HOURS before it was slated to go down.

This is the line for the Bad Bunny press conference. I’ve been a journalist since 1983. I’ve never stood in line to get into a press conference pic.twitter.com/tiBsnDr65U — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 5, 2026 @ArmandoSalguero

There have been some names thrown around for possible cameos ... and like TMZ Sports previously reported, Cardi B is the betting favorite to hit the stage with the Bunny on Sunday.