Cardi B Favored To Crash Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Cardi B might be gearing up to crash the biggest stage in sports -- if you listen to oddsmakers!!!

The superstar rapper is currently the betting favorite to make a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show … with oddsmakers putting her ahead of every other rumored guest.

If anyone’s grabbing a mic next to Benito on Sunday, bettors think it’s going to be Cardi.

She’s listed at -200 odds (risk $200 to win $100) to make a special guest appearance, according to BetOnline. Other favorites include Rauw Alejandra (+125, risk $100 to win $125), Karol G (+125) and Marc Anthony (+200) … while Travis Scott (+400), Jennifer Lopez (+500) and Rosalia (+600) are seen as longshots.

The buzz makes sense -- Cardi and Bad Bunny already proved they’ve got rapport with their smash hit, “I Like It” ... and we know the NFL has turned halftime shows into cameo factories in recent years.

Add in Cardi’s massive crossover appeal and her ties to Latin music audiences -- and you’ve got a recipe worth buying into.

There’s also some serious off-stage fuel feeding the rumor fire. Cardi is expected to be around Super Bowl festivities all week … as her boyfriend, Patriots star Stefon Diggs, is playing in the big game, meaning she’ll already be front and center when the world is watching.

Bad Bunny was a special guest when J-Lo and Shakira performed at Super Bowl LIV. But of course, halftime shows are locked down tighter than the Lombardi Trophy vault!