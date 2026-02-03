Stefon Diggs Says Cardi B Engagement 'On The Agenda, Maybe'

Play video content

Stefon Diggs was asked straight-up if he plans on proposing to Cardi B ... and he admitted an engagement is "maybe" on the table -- but he's got a different ring on his mind first.

The New England Patriots star took part in Opening Night at the Super Bowl on Monday ... and one reporter applied pressure on whether he intends to marry the "WAP" artist after he handles business on Feb. 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

"It's on the agenda maybe," Diggs said with a smile. "Right? Right? I gotta get mine first, though."

Diggs is making his first appearance in the Super Bowl in his 11-year career ... and he made it clear he's looking to end Sunday night with a Lombardi Trophy in his hands.

Cardi has become Diggs' biggest fan since they went public with their relationship in early 2025 ... and Patriots Nation has welcomed her with open arms.

She's even spent some time hanging out with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on gamedays ... but she'll have a tight schedule with her tour kicking off two days after the Super Bowl.

The two welcomed a kid together in November 2025 ... so getting hitched sounds like the natural next step.