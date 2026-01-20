Patriots’ DeMario Douglas Praises Cardi B's Passion, Stefon Diggs' Motivation

Play video content TMZSports.com

Patriots receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas can't say enough good things about what Stefon Diggs has brought to the table this season ... and that includes New England's new number one fan, Cardi B!!

The rapper has proudly displayed her team pride during the Pats' current playoff run ... and let the haters hear it after New England's 28-16 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Some say Cardi is too over the top in her support for Diggs, but Douglas -- who secured a touchdown in Sunday's game -- appreciates all the love she's showing the squad.

"That is tough," Douglas said, complimenting Cardi's enthusiasm.

"That's my boy's girl, and it's amazing to have her cheering for us and having Stef and her together making it big."

Cardi B at the game doing the Stefon Diggs celly. 😭 pic.twitter.com/4CWJvw6hth — Savage (@SavageSports_) November 2, 2025 @SavageSports_

He also praised Diggs' leadership in the locker room ... saying it's a blessing to be the NFL vet's teammate with all the knowledge he's dropping on the younger guys.

"One thing about him, he does not let up, like, he's gonna let you know if you slackin' or he feels like you not playing up to par, and that's what you need," Douglas said.

"I feel like that's what keeps us going."

The Pats' receiving core will need that same energy this Sunday when they take on a tough Denver Broncos defense at Empower Field at Mile High -- just one win away from Super Bowl LX.