Bo Nix's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Photo After QB's Season-Ending Injury

Denver Broncos star Bo Nix was surrounded by support after he learned his season was over ... with his wife sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the young quarterback after beating the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Nix's wife, Izzy, shared the image to her social media followers on Monday ... which shows the second-year signal-caller sitting on the floor with his right cleat removed.

As reported, Nix fractured his right ankle on the second-to-last play of the game ... meaning he will not be able to suit up for the remainder of the Broncos' Super Bowl run.

Izzy painted the picture of the moment in the caption ... saying, "I snuck this picture because I wanted to remember this moment forever."

"The joy, followed by the heartbreak, followed by watching each teammate and coach come to this little corner and sit by Bo's side," she wrote. "God could have placed us anywhere, and I'm so grateful He chose Denver."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He is the perfect Author of Bo's story and we cannot wait to see what He has in store for this team -- We'll be on the front row, cheering the loudest."

Nix's injury news dropped not long after Denver sent the Bills packing in the AFC Divisional Round, with Sean Payton coming back to speak to reporters after learning of the diagnosis.

"He’s a tough cookie," Payton said. "I said, 'Listen, I believe you’re the second quarterback in Year Two to take your team to a championship game, and the first is Mahomes. And this team all year has lost key players. We’ll rise up for the next challenge and we’ll go from there.'"

Play video content Denver Broncos