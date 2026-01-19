NFL Officials Got Bills-Broncos INT Call Right, Ex-Head Of Officiating Says

NFL officials did NOT blow the critical interception call during overtime of the Bills vs. Broncos game -- it was called correctly, full stop -- according to Dean Blandino, the league's former head of officiating.

"The Cooks' play I thought, ultimately, they got it right," Blandino, FOX Sports rules analyst and former Vice President of Officiating (2013-2017) told TMZ Sports.

Dean explained why, saying ... "Cooks' is going to the ground. He's gotta hold onto the ball when he lands. I thought the ball came loose immediately, McMillian ended up with it."

Of course, Blandino's referring to the 3-and-11 catch vs. interception play, one of the most pivotal moments in the entire game ... with the Josh Allen deepball ending up in Ja'Quan McMillian's hands near the Broncos 36 yard line.

This may go down as the most controversial call of ALL TIME



Brandin Cooks has it, knee hits the ground



McMillan comes up with it afterward



… Broncos ball??



I guess I just don’t understand football anymore.

pic.twitter.com/j8uz1H8MJe — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) January 18, 2026 @NFLFrascella

The play was ruled an interception ... and instead of the Bills being in position to attempt a potential game-winning field goal, it was Broncos ball. They ultimately went down the field and kicked a FG of their own, advancing to the AFC Championship game, leaving many furious.

Blandino had a reminder for some of those fans who are critical of the refs -- the job is difficult!