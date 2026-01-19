Bills' Jordan Phillips Calls Sean McDermott Firing 'So Stupid, Honestly Sickening'

Some Buffalo Bills players are NOT happy with head coach Sean McDermott getting fired after nine seasons ... including defensive tackle, Jordan Phillips, who called the decision "stupid" and "sickening."

The NFL world is reacting in real time to McDermott losing his job following the Bills' Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos ... but Phillips' comments were by far the most filtered.

"This s*** here is so stupid honestly sickening," Phillips said on Instagram. "The best coach I've ever been around."

The 11-year NFL veteran then shared a post highlighting McDermott's record and accomplishments in the City of Good Neighbors.

Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones added his own take on his page ... saying, "Don't make sense but ya got what ya wanted."

Defensive back Taron Johnson also seemingly reacted to the news ... captioning his story with a simple "SMH" not long after the organization made the firing official, but he later took it down.

Johnson also reshared a post from December 2022 with McDermott celebrating the Bills winning the AFC East.

It's not just current players voicing their opinions on McDermott's firing ... as LeSean McCoy -- who played two seasons under Sean -- questioned how General Manager Brandon Beane wasn't shown the door as well.

"Wait wait so the GM stays after all these non-talented rosters and absolutely NO HELP for Josh on offense or defense lol only in THE NFL," McCoy wrote on social media.

Including the Bills, eight teams now have a head coaching vacancy, with the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons filling their positions over the weekend.