Bronco's Bo Nix Breaks Ankle, Will Miss Rest of Season After Win

Bo Nix delivered a playoff win Broncos fans will never forget but it came at a brutal cost.

The Denver QB helped lead a thrilling 33-30 overtime victory over the Bills in Saturday night's AFC divisional round, only for it to be revealed shortly after the game that his season is officially over.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Nix will undergo surgery to repair a broken right ankle, sidelining him for the rest of the postseason.

The injury happened during the game's final moments ... though Nix powered through it like a warrior.

Per ESPN, Nix was seen with a noticeable limp after being tackled for a short loss with just over six minutes left in overtime. Despite the pain, he stayed in the game and fired a pass to Marvin Mims Jr. that fell incomplete but drew a crucial pass interference flag.

On the second-to-last play, Nix's right ankle twisted awkwardly while kneeling to stop the clock. Cameras caught him wincing, slowly standing up, and walking gingerly to the sideline with his hands on his hips.

Not long after, Adam Schefter confirmed Nix fractured a bone in the ankle and is scheduled for surgery Tuesday in Alabama.