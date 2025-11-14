Ex-NFL Star C.J. Anderson Praying For 'Last Chance U' Coach After Shooting

Ex-NFL star C.J. Anderson is sending prayers to his former coach and "Last Chance U" star John Beam, who was wounded in a shooting at Laney College campus on Thursday.

The running back shared an emotional message on his X account after the news broke that Beam was transported to the hospital following an on-campus shooting.

Anderson played at Laney in 2009, when Beam was the offensive coordinator. C.J. later went on to a nine-year NFL career, which included a Super Bowl win with the Denver Broncos.

"Keep fighting," Anderson said. "Keep praying Jesus is King always put your hands on Beam please!!!!"

Several of Beam's former players also shared messages on social media. His former tight end, Chris Hale, posted a photo with the coach ... writing, "Pull through coach beam 😭🙏🏼 praying heavily right now."

Taivale Tautalatasi -- who played at Laney in 2018 -- said, "He’s still fighting! Keep praying y'all."

Barbara Lee, the Mayor of Oakland, also shared a message after Beam was shot ... describing him as "a giant in Oakland."

"This is the second shooting on an Oakland campus in two days, and it is devastating," Mayor Lee said. "Schools should be the safest spaces in our city. We need guns off our streets now."