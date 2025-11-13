'Last Chance U' Coach John Beam Reportedly Shot at Laney College

"Last Chance U" star and Laney College athletic director John Beam was reportedly shot on Thursday ... and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

His current condition has not been released.

Acting Oakland Police Chief James Beere said in a press conference they received reports and calls before noon about shots being fired at Laney College.

When officers arrived, they located a wounded victim. He was transported to the hospital, where he's currently being treated.

Chief Beere said this was not an active-shooter incident, and the suspect -- a man wearing all dark clothing, including a black hoodie -- remains at large.

While Chief Beere did not release the victim's name, local news outlets identified him as Beam, who has served as Laney Eagles' athletic director since 2006.

Beam is also widely recognized for his appearance in the hit Netflix series.

Since the heartbreaking news surfaced, fans have been flooding his Instagram with prayers, support and well wishes.