Former LSU Coach Brian Kelly Sues School Over $54 Million Buyout

Brian Kelly has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, Louisiana State University, nearly three weeks after he was fired ... and the former head coach is demanding his massive buyout be paid in full!

The lawsuit, obtained by ESPN, was filed in Louisiana on Monday ... where the longtime coaches' lawyers argue the university is trying to find a way out of paying the $54 million buyout, claiming LSU says he was fired for cause.

"LSU's representatives had a call with Coach Kelly's representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly's representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed," the suit reads.

Clearly, that's a no-go for Kelly, who was let go after his team's 49-25 loss to Texas A&M on October 25 ... and says he was canned because his team wasn't playing well.

"LSU has never claimed that Coach Kelly was terminated for cause and, prior to November 10, 2025, never asserted that he engaged in any conduct that would warrant such a termination," Kelly's attorneys argue.

"To the contrary, LSU repeatedly confirmed, both publicly and to Coach Kelly, that the termination was due to the Team's performance, not for cause."

Kelly is seeking a "declaratory judgment confirming that LSU's termination of Coach Kelly is without cause and that Coach Kelly is entitled to receive the full liquidated damages provided for in [his contract.]"

Bottom line, he wants the cash.

Buyouts have been the talk of college football this season.

Penn State fired James Franklin after 12 seasons ... and now owes him $49 million. Florida fired Billy Napier after four seasons, and they're on the hook for $21.2 million.