Bill Belichick's Daughter-In-Law Seemingly Gives Jordon Hudson the Cold Shoulder

Things are looking pretty icy in the Belichick family lately ... Bill's daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt, appeared to steer clear of his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, at Saturday's UNC college football game.

While the 73-year-old head coach led his North Carolina Tar Heels to a 20-15 victory over Stanford, the two women reportedly kept their distance at Chapel Hill and were not photographed interacting with one another.

Check out the pics ... Jordon, 24, stood watching the game with crossed arms in the suite, wearing a white tank top and blue reptile miniskirt.

Jennifer also dressed in the team's white and blue, opting for a long-sleeve white crop top and blue high-waisted shorts.

Remember ... Jen bashed Jordon on Instagram earlier this year for her seemingly overbearing behavior during Bill's now-infamous interview with CBS' Tony Dokoupil.

Jen -- who is married to Bill's son Stephen -- wrote, "Publicists act in a professional manner, and don’t 'storm' off set delaying an interview" ... a comment which may have gotten under Hudson's skin a bit.

Bill was adamant Jordon crossed no lines -- saying in a statement she only interjected after he repeatedly told Dokoupil and "CBS Mornings" producers he solely wanted to talk about topics related to his book, "The Art Of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football."