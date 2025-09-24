Jordon Hudson Appears to Be Working on Snake-Themed Entertainment Project

Legal documents TMZ Sports has obtained appear to indicate Jordon Hudson has her sights set on making an entertainment project with some reptile themes.

According to a filing in Massachusetts, Hudson -- the daughter of a fisherman -- created an LLC called "Spring Street Seafood Company" late last month.

A description of the business states it intends to produce a written and audio-visual work tentatively titled "Razor (Ophidian's Version)."

No word yet exactly what that entails, but ophidian, of course, is a word relating to snakes -- creatures Hudson has embraced ever since she began catching flak for dating Bill Belichick.

The 24-year-old has been spotted in serpent-like prints multiple times over the last year -- including this past Saturday, when she rocked what looked like a snakeskin mini-skirt.

She appears to be using snakes in a similar fashion to the way Taylor Swift famously embraced them -- though, again, it's unclear how they might factor into Hudson's apparently planned work.