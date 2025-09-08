Jordon Hudson Appears To Send Message To Critics With UNC Gameday Accessory

Jordon Hudson appears to have sent her haters a message on Saturday ... with one of her accessories.

Check out the purse Bill Belichick's girlfriend wore as she attended her man's Univ. of North Carolina football game against Charlotte in Chapel Hill -- it seems to be full of Easter eggs aimed at her critics.

In the bag -- which is clear due to stadium safety policies -- there are literal receipts that sure seem like a metaphor for figurative ones.

There's also what appears to be a printed out message involving an NFL topic. The words "anything with any" are highlighted.

Another randomly folded piece of paper looks to be some kind of contract -- where the words "moral rights" and "or fictional" are highlighted. The bag, too, has a neon-yellow highlighter in it.

It's unclear exactly what note Hudson's appears to be trying to relay with the purse ... although it all looks too meticulously placed to be merely a coincidence.

The bag seemed to bring Hudson and her BF some good luck ... as after the Tar Heels got trounced by TCU in their season opener, they rebounded to beat Charlotte, 20-3.