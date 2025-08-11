Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's Ex, Linda Holliday, Cross Paths At Nantucket Party

Bill Belichick's current girlfriend and his former one crossed paths yet again over the weekend ... but unlike one of the last times the two connected, there were no fireworks.

Jordon Hudson and Linda Holliday were both seen at a swanky fundraiser event in Nantucket on Saturday night -- in what's believed to be their first public run-in since that infamous Christmas party encounter last year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hudson hit the Boston Pops on Nantucket bash with her pageant queen bestie, Melissa Sapini -- as Belichick was back in Chapel Hill getting his Tar Heels football team ready for the start of its season.

The UNC coach's boo looked like she had a great time, being spotted mingling with the masses in an elegant gown. Meanwhile, Holliday -- who dated Bill from 2007 to 2022 -- also seemed to be all smiles at the event in a fancy green dress, despite Hudson's appearance.

It's unclear if the women exchanged any sort of pleasantries as the evening went on, but TMZ Sports is told no issues were seen by partygoers.

It's, of course, a stark difference from the last time the duo were spotted out in Nantucket ... when Holliday confronted Hudson and Sapini at a Dec. 6 Xmas get-together.

Holliday was allegedly furious with Hudson's attendance -- as her daughters were DJing the event -- and tried to get party officials to remove her.