Bill Belichick Sweats Through Clothes In Mad Dash To Make Flight

Not much on the football field makes Bill Belichick sweat ... but airports? Those are clearly a different story.

Check out these images TMZ Sports has obtained of the legendary coach at Charlotte Douglas International in North Carolina on Wednesday ... he perspired right through his hoodie as he attempted to catch a plane to Las Vegas.

Belichick was seen talking to gate attendants at 6:58 AM -- only 16 minutes prior to the flight's scheduled departure time.

We're told Belichick had just sprinted through the airport in an effort to make it to his seat -- and, apparently, he didn't even have time to throw on his socks prior to starting the mad dash.

His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, was right by his side throughout the ordeal -- but she somehow looked great.

They were ultimately allowed to get on the ride ... and they ended up making it to Sin City safely with all their belongings -- including some championship rings.