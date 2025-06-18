Jordon Hudson Throws Shade At Bill Belichick's Ex Linda Holliday

Bad blood clearly remains between Bill Belichick's current girlfriend and his former one ... as Jordon Hudson was spotted on Tuesday throwing shade at Linda Holliday.

The dig from Hudson came on her Instagram page ... as she was shoveling praise on one of her beauty pageant friends, Melissa Sapini.

On a carousel of Sapini-related photos, Hudson wrote a lengthy caption that congratulated the former Miss Massachusetts winner on completing her run with the crown. Toward the end is where she placed her Holliday jab.

"I know you will keep shining," Hudson wrote to Sapini, "metamorphosing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don't belong, e.g. the 'Nantucket Socialites' ..."

The comment is an obvious reference to the spat Hudson, Sapini, Holliday and others were involved in back in December.

You'll recall, Hudson and Sapini were confronted by Holliday at a Christmas party in Nantucket. According to an incident report TMZ Sports obtained, Holliday -- who previously dated Belichick for nearly two decades -- wanted the two to leave as she found their presence "inappropriate" due to her daughters being the featured DJs.

At one point during the incident, Holliday allegedly told Sapini if she "valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are." She later added, according to the report, she "had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."

The IG comment was the first time Hudson has acknowledged the Holliday tiff publicly.

Sapini made no apparent reference to the feud in her response to the post.