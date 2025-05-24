Jordon Hudson, Linda Holliday Get Boxing Match Offer ... 'Settle That Beef In The Ring!!!'

If bad blood is still brewing between Jordon Hudson and Linda Holliday following their 2024 Christmas party tiff ... a popular boxing promotion tells TMZ Sports it's down to let them settle their differences in one of its rings.

Damon Feldman, founder of Celebrity Boxing, said this week he'll pay Bill Belichick's former lover and his current one to duke it out ... if they decide that squashing their beef ultimately requires throwing fists.

No word what the monetary incentive would be for the two ... but given the juicy details that surrounded their spat at that now-infamous, December Nantucket bash -- we're sure Feldman would make it worth their while.

"I wanted to reach out," he said when extending the offer in a video message this week, "and I want to give them the opportunity and the platform here at Celebrity Boxing to settle that beef in the ring."

"Let's get it girls!"

The two, of course, almost certainly won't lace up the gloves -- as neither has even used their words, let alone their hands, to publicly attack one another.