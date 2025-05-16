Bill Belichick Opens Up On Beach Yoga W/ Jordon Hudson, 'Trying To Stay Young!'

Play video content The Pivot Podcast

Bill Belichick is finally opening up on that viral beach yoga session he had with Jordon Hudson ... and he's making it clear, he enjoyed it!!

The UNC football head coach appeared on "The Pivot" this week to continue promoting his new book -- and at one point, one of the show's hosts, Channing Crowder, brought up his March sand acrobatics with Hudson.

Bill didn't elaborate too much on how the exercises go with his 24-year-old boo -- but he told Crowder with a smile that he's simply "trying to stay young!"

The guys in the room then let out a big laugh -- before Fred Taylor switched topics.

Most of the hour-long chat centered around football and his "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football" ... but Bill did touch on a few other Hudson-related topics in the sit-down.

He reiterated once more that Jordon has nothing to do with UNC on the gridiron -- but added she does handle most of his "personal opportunities."

He told Ryan Clark she filters through things like potential speaking engagements and autograph opportunities -- while he handles the Tar Heels' X's and O's.

He also refuted the report that Hudson torpedoed UNC's project with "Hard Knocks" ... insisting things went south because the show's format really only works with NFL teams and their training camp schedules.