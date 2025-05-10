Jordon Hudson Shows Off Long Legs at Miss Maine Pageant

Not Letting People's Choice Get Her Down ...

Jordon Hudson's not letting the recent haters get her down ... cracking a huge smile at the Miss Maine pageant -- and, giving fans a glimpse of her long legs.

The New York Post obtained photos of Bill Belichick's better half ... capturing her in a baby blue dress at the event in Portland, Maine.

The dress ended high on her thighs ... leaving little to the imagination, and she flashed a small smile and wave for the camera.

She seems quite cheery despite her difficulties in the contest's People's Choice contest ... the winner of which goes straight into the semifinals of the pageant.

As we told you ... as of this morning Jordon was at just 201 votes in the contest -- way less than many of her fellow contestants.

Jordon's still got a chance to win the overall contest of course ... though she may have to take the longer road to do so.

Hudson's received a lot of hate -- even from a member of Bill's own family -- since she interrupted his CBS Sunday Mornings interview by saying he wouldn't answer a question about how they met.

She's catching a lot of flak ... and, many are asking questions about what role exactly she plays in the legendary coach's life.