Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson CBS Interview Gets Spoofed On John Mulaney Show

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson aren't gonna be able to sweep their dumpster fire interview under the rug ... 'cause the couple's CBS sit-down got the Hollywood treatment on John Mulaney's Netflix show.

The hilarious segment happened on Wednesday's "Everybody's Live" ... with Richard Kind taking on the role of the legendary coach -- and Fran Gillespie portraying his polarizing girlfriend.

"We're not answering this."



John Mulaney has a heated exchange with Richard Kind's new girlfriend 👀 #EverybodysLive pic.twitter.com/dL9CZb1WHD — Netflix (@netflix) May 1, 2025 @netflix

The whole thing kicked off just over 10 minutes into the episode ... with Kind decked out in a cutoff, ragged crewneck and Gillespie in a grey sweatshirt.

As soon as Kind started to chat with Mulaney, Gillespie interrupted and said, "No, we're not talking about that."

"I'm his idea mill and his muse and I'm going to need to see a cut of this before you use it."

When Mulaney explained it's a live show, Gillespie responded, "It's not live anymore, sorry. The Richard portions are pre-taped. We're gonna need to see a cut."

Kind went even further ... adding, "Come on, wouldn't you give up all your friends for this woman? I would blow up my brand and distance myself from my fans for one moment in her company."

The two even made fake social media posts used on the show ... re-enacting Bill and Jordon's beachside yoga sesh and their own rendition of a couples costume.

The parody is pretty spot-on ... and Mulaney claimed everyone on the show was "happy" for Kind's character.

No word on whether Belichick and Hudson appreciated the playful jab ... but the coach ran to his lady's defense on Wednesday -- claiming she was trying to keep the interview on topic after previously stating he did not want to talk about his personal life.