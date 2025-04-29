Bill Belichick Mum On Awkward CBS Interview During NYC Date Night With Jordon

Play video content BACKGRID

The backlash from a super awkward CBS interview isn't derailing Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's love -- the two had a sweet date night in New York City on Monday ... though both were mum on the fallout from the sit-down.

Hudson looked elegant in a black and white dress -- while Belichick showed off his dapper side in a suit and tie. The two were leaving a fancy Manhattan hotel to hit a swanky event nearby.

Bill was peppered with a few questions about his now-infamous chat with Tony Dokoupil ... but he declined to answer any of the paps' queries. Jordon, meanwhile, stayed quiet too during the couple's brief walk to their waiting car -- though she did flash a smile to the cameras.

The 24-year-old, of course, has been under intense scrutiny since Sunday -- after she was seen in CBS' piece interrupting Bill's talk with Dokoupil.

Belichick was in the room with the correspondent to promote his new book, "The Art of Winning," but sources familiar with the situation told TMZ Sports Hudson was an overbearing presence who repeatedly butted into the talk.

In fact, we're told at one point, she stormed out of the room and put a pause on shooting for half an hour.